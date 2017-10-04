Taylor Swift Is Raking In The Streams [VIDEO]

We’re not talking streams from Pandora or Spotify, we mean YouTube streams. Her video for “Look What You Made Me Do” just passed 500 million views. 514,384,273 at the time of this writing, actually. The big part of this news is that the video’s only been online since August 27th, the same night as the MTV Video Music Awards. That number was achieved faster than any other music video ever, apparently, says Taylor’s crew.

But this isn’t her first video to hit that mark by any means. Not even the second or third. It’s her seventh video to pass the half-a-billion views number, following “Style,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “You Belong with Me,” and “Wildest Dreams.” We’re waiting for her newest release “…Ready For It?” to drop as a video to see what it does, and hopefully it should be any day now, but her new album “Reputation” comes out November 10th, and we certainly expect the video before the album, right? Right?

Here’s the video for “Look What You Made Me Do” in case you haven’t seen it yet, or just want to watch it again.



Source.