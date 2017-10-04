We Really ARE Beating Breast Cancer

Here’s some good news for the week, breast cancer deaths are down by 40%!

A lot of it has to do with better access to treatments and screening techniques. Since 1989, there have been about 322,600 breast cancer patients saved. They survived it, beat it, and continued on with their lives. The past few years have been a steady decline in deaths related to breast cancer. Not a fluctuation up and down, but a constant decline.

Earlier and more common mammogram screenings are a big contributor to the better numbers, and we’ve also been improving treatments and techniques for dealing with the cancer. Breast cancer is still the second-most deadly cancer, as well as the most commonly diagnosed cancer type. Researchers say that a woman has a 1-in-8 chance of developing breast cancer, and that’s a big enough number to remind you to have the checks done, get teh screening, and act early for the best possible outcome.

