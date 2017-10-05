Did Chip And Joanna Gaines Quit Fixer Upper Because Of Security?

(Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

The show is one of the, if not THE, most popular shows on HGTV, and the couple are wildly successful, but they’re walking away from it all after this season wraps up. Why? It might be because of security concerns. See, the couple lives in McGregor, which is near where they film the show in Waco. Their shops aren’t that far, about 20 minutes from their home, and that’s where the concerns begin.

Waco pretty much has its place on the map because of the couple, and now it’s a massive attraction for tourists. People drop by their shops all day to shop, browse, take pictures, selfies, and try to find parking. Even just after they opened, they were attracting 15,000 people per week, and that was 2 years ago.

That said, it’s no surprise that people venture right over to the Gaines’ private home to visit, see, and selfie. The couple’s concern is for the safety of their children. It’s said that it’s just not possible for them to “maintain a normal family life.” That’s totally understandable, they don’t want pictures of their kids playing getting out online, creeper-style, or even something worse happening like a kidnapping or something like that. It sounds like they want to get out of the spotlight a little and live a quieter, more private life.

Their director of PR (for the market) Brock Murphy says their decision “is truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute, to rest, refresh and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses..”

Source.

