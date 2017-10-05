Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds In Sacramento Talks Vegas Shooting [VIDEO]

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fellow ABC10 reporter/anchor Dina Kupfer caught up with Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons while he was here in Sacramento before the concert last night, and asked for his thoughts on what happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

He says that Vegas “is more than just a strip,” and that there are locals who stay, go to school, and live there. Dan says that the event will put more passion and emotion into his performance (last night), and that “no individual or group of people will ever stop” music from happening, and from bringing people together.

Were you at the concert last night? What was the atmosphere like?

