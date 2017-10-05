Imagine Dragons Paid A Visit To Sutter Children’s Center [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, Imagine Dragons lead singer, Dan Reynolds, visited the Sutter Children’s Center to have a therapeutic jam session with the pediatric patients. Imagine Dragons was in Sacramento to perform at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

Reynolds was introduced by Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Steve Young, “whose foundation helped build a devoted music therapy room in the hospital,” according to the Sac Bee. The therapy room includes a performance area, listening station, and recording studio.

The singer taught kids how to play one of Imagine Dragon’s hit songs, “In Time.” He also played “Radioactive” for them while they kept the beat with drums, tambourines and shakers.

One of the patients, Destanie Jessen, 19, said:

“I loved it, and I think it was something really great they were able to do for all the kids. Music is really good therapy for kids in the hospital who are here for a long time. It gets us out of our rooms and gets our bodies up and moving. It’s our only way of feeling normal.”

