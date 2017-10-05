Imagine Dragons Speaks Out About Vegas Attack At Sacramento Concert

Imagine Dragons is a band that hails from Las Vegas, so it’s not surprising that the recent mass shooting there hit very close to home.

During their recent performance at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, lead singer Dan Reynolds made a passionate speech about staying strong and not letting the attacks scare them into silence.

He also pointed out that some members in the audience that night had also been at the same music festival in Las Vegas that the devastating attack occurred.

