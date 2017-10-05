Justin Bieber Coming Out Of ‘Dark Place,’ Returning To ‘Old Self’

Filed Under: Bieber, bieber church, bieber unhappy, celebrity depression, celebrity happiness, dark patch, justin bieber old self
(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Justin bieber has been having a rough year. Sources close to him say he’s been in a pretty dark place recently. He cancelled a lot of the final shows of his “Purpose” tour, and has been “profoundly unhappy. Exhausted, low energy. He was just miserable.”

Those sources are saying that he’s finally “returning to his old self.” Not the “old self” that throws eggs at his neighbors and parties all night, but the “happier, more energetic” version of his old self. The newer old self, if you will.

The insider says that he’s been more involved in his church, and is “doing so much better” and is “seeing the beauty around him.”

Good for The Biebs! It’s tough sometimes, but with the help of what sounds like very caring friends, he seems to be getting back on top of his emotions and seems to be much happier. We can’t wait to see what he’s got in store next.

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live