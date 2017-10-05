Justin Bieber Coming Out Of ‘Dark Place,’ Returning To ‘Old Self’

Justin bieber has been having a rough year. Sources close to him say he’s been in a pretty dark place recently. He cancelled a lot of the final shows of his “Purpose” tour, and has been “profoundly unhappy. Exhausted, low energy. He was just miserable.”

Those sources are saying that he’s finally “returning to his old self.” Not the “old self” that throws eggs at his neighbors and parties all night, but the “happier, more energetic” version of his old self. The newer old self, if you will.

The insider says that he’s been more involved in his church, and is “doing so much better” and is “seeing the beauty around him.”

Good for The Biebs! It’s tough sometimes, but with the help of what sounds like very caring friends, he seems to be getting back on top of his emotions and seems to be much happier. We can’t wait to see what he’s got in store next.

