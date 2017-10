The latest drop has arrived from the Everlasting Flash event that Sephora and Kat Von D teamed up to bring us. This lipstick is a part of Kat Von D’s Everlasting Glimmer Veil collection.

Her new lipstick, named Supersonic, is a beautiful shimmery gold with some amazing blue-green undertones. It’s part of a one-time sale and will be available on Sephora.com only for the next 48 hours, or until supplies last, according to Nylon.

SUPERSONIC 👄 swatch by #KvDartistrycollective artist @kelseyannaf ⚡️ available ONLY at sephora.com during our #everlastingflash sale 🎃 A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

⚡️SUPERSONIC {limited edition} is available NOW during our 48-hour #everlastingflash sale only at sephora.com! 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Click here to check out Supersonic.