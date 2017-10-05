Kate Winslet And James Cameron Working On Project Together

For the first time since Titanic, Kate Winslet and James Cameron will be working together again. The Academy Award Winning actress has signed on to be a part of the Avatar sequel.

Cameron said:

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on ‘Titanic,’ which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the director has stated in the past that he plans on creating four sequels to Avatar, to be released between 2020 and 2025.