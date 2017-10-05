Katy Perry Pauses During Madison Square Garden Show For Vegas [VIDEO]

Katy Perry (along with the other American Idol judges) were on Good Morning America yesterday morning, but on Monday night, Katy performed her show in Madison Square Garden. It was during that show, not even 24 hours after the attack on the Las Vegas concert, that she stopped down to talk to the crowd.

She gave an inspirational speech, just before asking the audience to turn and meet the stranger next to them, say hello, hug, shake hands, whatever they wanted to do, and added an “I live you” at the end. She got the crowd going during an emotional moment, and it was really sweet. Check out a video that somebody caught just below:

I want to take this moment right here for Las Vegas tonight,” Perry said. “Listen, I know it’s been a tough day, but music is special. It’s magic. It’s something that unites us. There’s a community here that we need to take care of, that we need to surround, that we need to lift up. I know that we all feel very disconnected sometimes, but music brings us together and it should never be a place of fear.

She’s playing the venue again tomorrow night, the 6th.

