King Krule Turned Down Kanye West

King Krule, who quickly developed a cult following after his debut album, 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, spoke with the New York Times recently about his newfound fame and time away from the spotlight.

The 23-year-old spoke about rejecting Kanye West for a collaboration:

“I remember even getting hit up by Kanye to go to the studio. Anyone else in my shoes would’ve done it. I couldn’t be bothered.”

He added that it wasn’t a sense of superiority that he turned Kanye down, but because of the “pressure to create on call.”

He continued:

“I like the physicality of living with someone, sleeping next to them, eating with them. And eventually we might make a tune. I turned down so many opportunities where I could maybe be rich right now…. Ugh, why didn’t I do it?”

King Krule’s upcoming album, The Ooz, is set to release on Oct. 13.