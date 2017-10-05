Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Not Celebrating Christmas Together

And they’re doing it for their kids.

The couple have adopted a “no Christmas presents” rule. The reason is because, according to Mila, “Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a–holes. There’s enough a–holes in this world! We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there’s some nice people.”

Basically what she’s saying is that her kids are so young that they don’t even understand what the holiday is about, yet they’re “expecting” to receive presents just because that’s what happens on Christmas. She wants to raise the kids to be respectful and to appreciate things, and not just expect it to happen.

She says that each of their parents has already “showered” the two babies with gifts, and the couple is “begging” them to stop. They say to just pick out one gift, or make a charitable donation somewhere.

Remember last year when she said she’s planning on raising her kids to think they don’t have money? She seems to be continuing the “anti-materialism” sort of thing here.

Source.

