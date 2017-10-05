Netflix Is Raising It’s Prices

I knew this day would come eventually. It’s been two years since Netflix upped their prices on their two most popular plans and it’s happening again. It’s like hoping your landlord won’t raise your rent every year, and then they do.

Netflix is raising the price on it’s most popular plan $1. So it’s going from $9.99 to $10.99. The price for the premium plan is also going up but it’s being raised a whole $2 meaning the monthly cost will be $13.99. The basic plan with standard definition and one screen will remain the same at $7.99. Netflix said in a statement,

“From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster.”

I doubt this will mean people will cancel their service. Last time they raised prices in 2015, the subscriber’s in the U.S. went from 44.7 million to 52.7 million. The new prices will start to roll out October 19th and customers will be given a 30 day notice based off their billing cycle. Happy holidays from Netflix.

SOURCE: USA TODAY