The Bridal Collection Made For The Rocker Bride [PICS]

By Darik
Filed Under: Bridal, David Bowie, led zeppelin, Mick Jagger, rime arodaky, Wedding, Wedding Dress
(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Fashion designer Rime Arodaky created a bridal collection for the brides who want to harness the energy of rock icons when they’re strutting down the aisle.

The show’s tagline reveals its rebellious nature: “Like a lady ride breaking free from all the rules. She never does what’s expected from her. She’s a free spirit. Emancipated. Careless. Bold.” The show was, of course, sountracked by classic rock numbers like Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”

Arodaky said in an interview with Nylon of the collection:

“Our bride is sassy, rebellious, doesn’t care what people think. And free. She shows some leg, some back, wears slits, see-through [fabrics], and chokers.”

Click here to see photos of the fall 2018 collection.

