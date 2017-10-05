The Mom Who Refused To Vaccinate Her Son Was Sent To Jail

This happened in Michigan, where the law states that both parents of a child must agree on whether or not to vaccinate a child. The woman and her ex husband disagreed on how to handle vaccinations for their son. He was for vaccination, and she refused.

Last November, however, Rebecca Bredow agreed that her 9-year-old would be vaccinated in accordance with her ex-husband’s wishes. There were signed court documents stating that she agreed and would have it done, as she is the primary caregiver and custody holder. The problem in this case is that she then failed to have her son vaccinated. The issue got back into court where it was determined that she willingly and intentionally ignored the court-order, and she was sent to jail for seven days. The boy was given to his dad as temporary custody until the mom is released, and the judge ordered the boy to receive vaccinations.

Rebecca says “I’m a passionate mother who cares deeply about my children, their health and their well-being … If my child was forced to be vaccinated, I couldn’t bring myself to do it.” According to the judge, Rebecca has “a history of making child-rearing decisions without consent from her ex-husband.”

Are you for, or against vaccines? Would you stand up for what you believe and be sent to jail to defend your stance?

