Woman’s IPhone Saved Her Life During Las Vegas Shooting [PIC]

(Photo credit ANDREW ROSS/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman says that her iPhone stopped a bullet that would have otherwise injured – or killed – her.

In the picture, you can see a clearly pretty severely damaged iPhone. The picture was taken by a taxi driver who picked the woman up near the concert just after the shooting happened.

No details were given about where she was holding the phone, or whether or not it was in her pocket, shirt, wherever. It’s not unheard of, there have been several documented cases of phones stopping bullets. It seems like pure luck.

