Bummer. Chipotle’s New Queso Dip Is Not As Hot As They Hoped

Chipotle, the popular Mexican fast food restaurant, released their new queso dip on Sept. 12 with hopes of bringing in more sales as the chain has avoided dripping cheese in the past.

However, it looks like the queso isn’t so hot as people have been complaining, especially at its $2.95 price point.

A small order of chips and queso is $3.95 (the same as chips and guac) and a large order of chips and queso is $6.25, which is a pricey snack.

Chipotle lovers have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the price.

Can we boycott chipotle queso until they lower the price and actually make it taste like queso — Hannah (@wormhoIes) September 22, 2017

This queso at chipotle is expensive af — Chris Markus (@Chris_Markus) September 11, 2017

One person was even disgusted by the taste of the queso.

Chipotle queso tastes microwaved lol. Not worth the price, but it’s decent. — Paige✌🏻➕ (@paigehiggins26) September 29, 2017

According to BuzzFeed, Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold responded that in test markets, “63% of those who tried [queso] said it would make them more likely to visit more often.”

He also added that there are no plans to reduce the price, “because our queso is made with only real, whole ingredients, it costs a bit more than other quesos to make.”

In the Sacramento area, the price of burritos (without any deal) start at $6.70. If a large order of chips and queso is $6.25, I’d rather just save my money and get a big, hunkin’ burrito.