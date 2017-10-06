Burger King Drops ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ Milkshake

Filed Under: burger king, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Milkshake
The Burger King restaurant logo is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS
(Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before now?

Burger King lovers’ lives just got a little sweeter as the popular fast food chain revealed its newest milkshake: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake.

The new shake blends together vanilla soft serve, syrup, and pieces of the classic cereal. It tastes like someone took their leftover Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk and threw it in an ice cream machine.

Burger King’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake is available for a limited time starting today, and costs about $2.99 per beverage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live