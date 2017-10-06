Coldplay Broke Curfew In Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium Concerned

Here are some things to know. Santa Clara has a 10pm curfew for live music events during the week. Coldplay was performing almost an hour past that cutoff, finishing up around 10:56, and now Levi’s Stadium and the 49ers are concerned that they may not get any more concerts into their stadium.

San Francisco 49ers president Al Guido has been fighting with the city over the curfew, especially since it’s been costing the stadium business. Ed Sheeran was supposed to play there, but because of the curfew he pulled out and held his show someplace else.

But why did they let Coldplay go on well past the cutoff? Al Guido, as well as Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor both said that it was because of public safety. They agreed that if they were to just suddenly stop the show and send attendees home, it might create some kind of public safety issue in the stadium. Not exactly clear on what that was, whether they mean the masses trying to leave all at once, or if they were concerned that there might be some kind of “situation.”

The bad news is that the 49ers say that they won’t be able to hold any more concerts during the week (Mon-Fri) until the curfew is changed, and that will hurt their business pretty badly since they’ll be missing out on a lot of concerts or other events that may want to rent the stadium.

Al Guido said in a statement: “We are concerned that concerts may not come to Levi’s Stadium again unless the music ban is resolved in a way that works for everyone. We have already lost one event [Sheeran] and will continue to lose more, costing thousands of local jobs, millions of dollars in needed revenue, and the world-class entertainment options that other major cities enjoy.”

Source.