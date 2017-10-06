Here’s How To Get Two Happy Meals At McDonald’s For The Price Of One

Oh we just all love those golden arches. Kids especially get a giddy feeling when they see McDonald’s reaching closing as their parents drive them to the famous fast food restaurant.

Now parents can relax a bit as the company released a deal to get two happy meals for the price of one.

To get the deal, just download the McDonald’s smartphone app, create an account and click the “Deals” tab. When you place your order, click on the coupon and present it to the cashier or scan the QR code at the kiosk.

That’s it, you’re set. The deal lasts through Oct. 8 so why wait? Take the kids out for a delicious meal!

