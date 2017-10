Fast food restaurants are always trying to one up each other with the next best thing which has become harder while also trying to be on the healthier side or at least providing the consumer with a healthy option.

McDonald’s is testing a new burger in Finland, that could change the game. The “McVegan” burger is a meatless soy patty and can even be served with vegan fries. It’s in the testing phase right now and if it’s successful, could roll out nationwide. Here’s what it looks like…

SOURCE: Cosmopolitan