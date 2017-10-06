Rachel Platten Announces New Album ‘Waves’

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop singer Rachel Platten is set to return with a new album, Waves, which will be released on Oct. 27.

“I loved making this album, I’ve never felt so free creatively,” Platten revealed in a press statement. “I wrote all of these songs without getting in the way, and I just let whatever needed to come through me just come. I worked out a lot of heavy stuff on some of the songs and cried on my piano at 3 a.m. some nights, but I also woke up some days and jumped into the ocean and felt amazing and just wanted to write songs I could dance to. This album is raw and it’s emotional, but it’s also fun and sweet and it’s real. It’s honestly just all of me and I am so damn proud of it.”

Among the producers on Waves include OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Stargate.

Check out the full tracklist for Platen’s new album below.



1. Perfect For You

2. Whole Heart

3. Collide

4. Keep Up

5. Broken Glass

6. Shivers

7. Loose Ends

8. Labels

9. Loveback

10. Hands

11. Fooling You

12. Good Life

13. Grace