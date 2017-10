This interview started out great with Alison Hammond admitting she has never seen the original “Blade Runner” movie. Obviously what makes that so funny is she is sitting down to interview Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling about “Blade Runner 2049” out this weekend.

The whole interview goes off the rail when they all start drinking and talking about theĀ most random things ever. Half the interview they are all talking at the same time but the entire interview is full of hysterical laughter.