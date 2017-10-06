Sorry 2000’s Teens, AOL Instant Messenger Is Calling It Quits

Most, if not, all kids that grew up in the 2000’s decade used AOL Instant Messenger AKA AIM. Before texting became popular and there was that one thing called MySpace, teenagers used AIM to contact friends.

However, all good things come to an end. On December 15, AIM will be shutting down its servers and be discontinued.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed,” Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath, which owns AOL, said in a statement.

AIM officially began in 1997 with the startup of America Online (AOL) and was widely popular. However, around 2011 AIM started to lose popularity rapidly, partly due to the quick rise of Gmail and its built-in real-name Google Chat instant messenger integration in 2011.

Also, many people started purely moving onto SMS text messaging and later social networking websites for instant messaging.

Either way, we’ll never forget where it all began.

Thank you for the memories AIM! We’ll never forget the Running Man logo.