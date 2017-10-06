Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Naked Chicken In Three New Versions

Fans weren’t very happy when the popular fast food chain decided to pull the Naked Chicken Chalupa after just a few weeks of being unleashed earlier in the year.

However, naked fans rejoice! Taco Bell is bringing it back with an all new flair!

The Naked Chicken Chalupa itself is returning, but in a brand new version. This fried chicken taco shell encases lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, and a spicy Ranch dressing. It’s available on its own for $3.49 or in a combo box for $5.

Another new test item that features the chicken is Taco Bell’s new Chicken & Biscuits. Featuring a half dozen triangle-shaped biscuits to pair with six Naked Chicken Chips, the novel breakfast item comes with your choice of Jalapeno Honey or Nacho Cheese sauce.

However, it’s only available in Indiana. **sad face**

Finally, Taco Bell is bringing their Naked Chicken nationwide once again with a Crispy Chicken Quesadilla. Filled with chicken chips, a three-cheese blend, and a creamy jalapeno sauce, the quesadilla is priced the same as the Chalupa, at $3.49 by itself or as part of a $5 combo box.