Tom Petty Was The Reason Taylor Swift Picked Up Guitar [VIDEO]

Tom Petty passed away this past Monday, and stars have been giving their thoughts and memories of the star all week. Taylor Swift has even chimed in, and she had a lot to say about Tom.

“To me, Tom Petty represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity.” Taylor Swift was talking to Rolling Stone magazine when she revealed that, and the fact that Tom Petty’s song “Free Fallin” was one of the main reasons she picked up a guitar in the first place. “It said so much in the lyrics, the concepts, the stories, the message, the nuances … but always brought you back to a hook that got stuck in everyone’s head. He motivated thousands of guitarists to learn to play just because they wanted to be able to play ‘Free Fallin.’ Count me as one of them.”

She even covered “American Girl” during her tour in 2009. Here’s audio from that:



And, according to Rolling Stone, Taylor “embodied the very kind of country-to-pop crossover that Petty paved the way for.” What’s your favorite Tom Petty song?