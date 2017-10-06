Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts LA Chargers Fans With Hilarious Video

Jimmy Kimmel is not afraid to roast sports fanbases on his late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Just ask Golden State Warriors fans.

During his Thursday night show, he called out Los Angeles Chargers fans for not filling up the StubHub Center, a soccer stadium that originally housed the LA Galaxy MLS team. The place currently holds a maximum capacity of 27,000, which is very little compared to the average NFL stadium.

Forbes published an article last month that explains how embarrassing the numbers were for both LA teams. However, it’s the Chargers fans that get the worst of it all.

Check out the video above, it’s hilarious.

