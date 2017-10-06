Win A Pair Of Tickets To Downtown Chowdown And A Meet And Greet With Phillip Phillips!

Join us for the Downtown Chowdown, where music and food collide, on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Capitol Mall (Between 3rd & 7th streets) with performances by Phillip Phillips and Chase Bryant! We are taking over Capitol Mall and filling 4 blocks with over 50 food trucks and vendors featuring delicious food including Mexican, Chinese, Italian, Seafood, Gourmet Treats and more. In addition, the entire family can enjoy interactive vendors and games.Also, enjoy performances from Phillip Phillips and Chase Bryant, and Salt-N-Pepa!

Next week, we are hooking you up with a pair of tickets AND we are sending you and a friend backstage to hang out with Philip Phillips!

Listen every day (Monday – Thursday) at 8am, noon, 3pm, and 5pm for the keyword to be announced. When the keyword is announced text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirming text. Message & data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait? Get your tickets HERE.

For a complete list of rules click HERE.