Win A Pair Of Tickets To Downtown Chowdown And Two Round Table Pizzas!

Next week, we are sending you to the Downtown Chowdown, where music and food collide. Happening on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Capitol Mall (Between 3rd & 7th streets) with performances by Phillip Phillips, Chase Bryant and Salt-N-Pepa! We are taking over Capitol Mall and filling 4 blocks with over 50 food trucks and vendors featuring delicious food including Mexican, Chinese, Italian, Seafood, Gourmet Treats and more.

AND we are also hooking you up with two Double Bacon All Meat Marvel Pizzas from Round Table Pizza! The Double Bacon All Meat Marvel is made with their crispy bacon, their new extra thick cut bacon, lots of pepperoni, Italian sausage, and salami all on top of freshly rolled dough, zesty red sauce and their famous 3-cheese combination!

Listen to the Text Top Five everyday next week and listen for Darik to announce the keyword! When you hear it, text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirming text. Message and data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online, use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait? Get your tickets to Downtown Chowdown HERE and get the full menu at Round Table Pizza HERE.

For a complete list of rules click HERE.