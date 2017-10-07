Jimmy Fallon And Miley Cyrus Lip Sync Battle [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Jimmy Fallon, Lip Sync Battle, lip-sync, Miley Cyrus, The Tonight Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

First of all I have to say, Miley is looking like her old self and she looks SO GOOD! She spent the week hosting “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy and she ended it with an epic lip sync battle.

Jimmy started out strong with Julia Michael’s “Issues” using puppets but Miley was coming for him with her rendition of Portugal The Man “Feel it still”.

Jimmy had a huge come back with some serious theatrics when he sang “Violet” by Hole but in the end I think Miley won. You’ll have to watch the video to see what she did to steal the show.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Cody's Weekend Warmup

Listen Live