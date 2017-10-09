Dana White Mad At Jason Aldean For Turning Down UFC For SNL

Jason Aldean turned down the opportunity to sing the national anthem this Saturday in Las Vegas at UFC 216. The reason his reps gave to Dana White was Jason was still too shaken up to perform live.

That same night, Jason opened up “Saturday Night Live” and also paid tribute to Tom Petty with “Won’t Back Down”. Dana called Jason a “coward” who cares more about his image than the victims of Las Vegas.

People thing the missed opportunity to sing the national anthem in front of tons of people directly connected to the tragedy was a huge mistake. Dana had a few choice words for Jason and you can read them HERE.

For the record, Jason and his wife Brittany were back in Vegas the following day and she posted this picture on her Instagram…

SOURCE: TMZ