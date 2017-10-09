Headlice Is On The Rise, Experts Warn To Be Careful Trying On Halloween Costumes

By Doug Lazy
Experts are saying that Halloween time causes a spike in cases of head lice because of people trying on Halloween costumes. Here’s  how to make sure yours are lice-free…

Baltimore.cbslocal.com says that experts are warning that lice might be hiding in the Halloween costume that you try on!

From the article:

“We have a lot of people going into stores right now, trying on masks, trying on costumes and trying on wigs. And a lot of people don’t give much thought into the fact that several people could’ve tried it on before them,” Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Cherie Sexton told CBS affiliate WTOL.”

The risk of lice infestation can last for up to 7 days after coming in contact with the bugs.

Health say here a few ways that you can help protect yourself from coming in contact with lice:

  • Put your costume or wig into a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours. It will kill lice.
  • Put costumes into the dryer on high heat for 45 (only dryer-friendly costumes).
  • Wear a swim cap when you try on costumes or wigs.

