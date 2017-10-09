Jason Aldean Plays Tribute For Las Vegas And Tom Petty [VIDEO]

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Less than a week after the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean performed on Saturday Night Live. He actually opened the show – they didn’t do a normal pre-show comedy sketch.

Cameras faded up from black, locked on Jason Aldean on stage. He looked into the camera, and gave a heartfelt and powerful statement about Las Vegas, saying “So many people hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends – they’re all part of our family.” Speaking to those affected by the event, he says “We hurt for you and we hurt with you” before adding that “When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit – it’s unbreakable.”

See and listen to his speech here, before he broking into Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and to Tom Petty, who passed away the day after the concert shooting:

