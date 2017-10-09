Massive Fires In Napa And Santa Rosa Burn Many Homes And Businesses, Forces Evacuations [PICS]

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There are 3 fast-moving wild fires burning north of Napa Valley causing massive damage and evacuations. At least 44,000 acres are burning, according to CNN.

Gov Jerry Brown has issued an emergency proclamation.

“These fires have destroyed structures and continue to threaten thousands of homes, necessitating the evacuation of thousands of residents,” the proclamation said. “These fires have damaged and continue to threaten critical infrastructure and have forced the closure of major highways and local roads.”

The fire that is being described as “explosive” has already stretched fire fighting man power very thin.  They are having a hard time getting in front of the fire considering the current conditions. Read more HERE.

An estimated 100 homes have been evacuated in Napa.

See a picture from Santa Rosa HERE.

Another picture of the devastation can be seen HERE.

 

