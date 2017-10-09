Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Fired From His Own Company

There’s a timeline to this story, but basically Ashley Judd (as well as 7 other women) came forward on Thursday, accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Friday, Harvey took a “leave of absence” from the company during their internal investigation. Yesterday (Sunday, October 8th), Harvey was fired from the company he helped start and build.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” Harvey said before adding that he’s receiving counseling and seeing a therapist, and that he’s taking time off so that he can “deal with this issue head-on.”

While it seems like he basically admitted to some form of misconduct in that statement, his lawyer, Lisa Bloom, says that many of those accusations are “patently false,” and another attorney says they’re planning a lawsuit against the NY Times for reporting statements that are “false and defamatory.”

We’ll see how far this case goes, and also how many more women may come forward now that the investigation seems to be going full-force.

Source.