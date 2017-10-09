People Are Outraged By This Dove Racist Facebook Ad [Photo]

Dove’s latest Facebook ad is leaving people scratching their heads, questioning why Dove would think it was a good idea.

Last week, Dove published a three-second GIF depicting three women stripping off their shirts to show another woman underneath.

However, in one case, a Black woman in a brown shirt takes off her shirt to reveal a white woman in a lighter shirt, possibly depicting the old-age racism depictions that people with darker skin or “dirty.”

It didn’t take long for this news to spread like wildfire. Dove eventually came out by tweeting an apology.

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

People believe it ends here. However, many retweeted and stated that this has become an ongoing incident with the company.

Missed the mark before and again… I know you will keep missing. Weak apology @dove soap banned in my house. pic.twitter.com/LixxEFXBXe — keepitreal (@mrstazozo) October 8, 2017

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising pic.twitter.com/nO7iDT7dxH — /kaw·reɪdʒ/ (@kawrage) October 8, 2017

How did Dove’s marketing team let this slide?