Pepa From Salt-N-Pepa Shows Off Her Recent Butt Implants [Photos]

Salt-N-Pepa is ALMOST here!

Prior to arriving in Sacramento on Saturday to perform during CBS Radio’s annual “Downtown Chowdown” event, the hip-hop were in the UK performing on the “I Love The 90’s” Tour.

Alongside Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Young MC and more, Salt-N-Pepa lit up the dance Echo Arena in Liverpool on Friday.

However, many were quick to notice Pepa’s recent surgically enhanced butt from implants.

You can see the photos here of her performing and, specifically, her behind.

What do you think, is it noticeable?