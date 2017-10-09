Sofia Vergara Instagrammed Her Mammogram Procedure [VIDEO]

Sofia Vergara is a huge advocate of getting a yearly mammogram, and on Friday she even posted some pictures and a video of her own procedure being done.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Sofia was quick to voice her opinion of how important a mammogram is to get done. She even said that when she was 28, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had to have the thyroid removed. She says it was a scary experience, and absolutely wants to be proactive about catching anything as far in advance as she can.

Here’s one of her posts from before the procedure:



Here’s the picture she posted last year around the same time:



It’s suggested by The American Cancer Society that women are having a mammogram every year by the time they turn 45, but should be thinking about starting it as soon as they’re 40.

