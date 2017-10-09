These Comfort Dogs Traveled To Las Vegas To Help Survivors Heal [PICS]

When tragedy struck in Las Vegas last week, these comfort dogs came to the rescue.

Those are the LCC-K9 comfort dogs and they are part of the K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries. These dogs help people cope through stressful and traumatic situations. Upon arriving in Las Vegas they went to hospitals, hotels and candlelit vigils to help survivors and anyone having a hard time coping with the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

The founder of Comfort Dog Ministries said,

“Dogs have an incredible sense of when somebody is hurting. They’ll just come and lay themselves into somebody’s lap.”

Here are some pictures of the dogs hard at work, doing what they do best, providing comfort to people who desperately need it.

See more pictures HERE …..HERE …… HERE and HERE

SOURCE: Cosmopolitan