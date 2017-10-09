Vice President Mike Pence In Sacramento Today

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence is in California today, set to come to Sacramento for a dinner event. The plan is to have the event at the Hyatt Regency on L St. tonight. There will be a “VIP roundtable,” a photo session, and a dinner, which starts around 8:30, according to The Sac Bee.

The purpose for the tour is basically a fundraiser, and there will be talk of tax reform as well, trying to convert the California Republican House members who voted Democrat in the last election.

Democratic National Convention spokesman Vedant Patel says “it’s no surprise that Vice President Mike Pence is heading to California to court congressional Republicans and high-dollar donors in preparation for his 2020 bid for the White House.”

The California tour is starting in LA this morning with a luncheon, and then they’re heading to Bakersfield, which is House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s home town. He’s touring alongside Vice President Pence. They’ll be heading north throughout the day, ending here in Sacramento. The tour was supposed to originally happen in September, but it was postponed due to the hurricane and relief efforts.

And of course we can’t forget that former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is in town today as well, speaking at the Mondavi Center at UC Davis. She’s stopping there as part of her new book tour. The book went on sale September 12th, and she’s just promoting that.