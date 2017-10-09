Watch The Lights On The Vegas Strip Go Dim to Honor Shooting Victims [VIDEO]

By Doug Lazy
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 30: The strip on Las Vegas Boulevard is seen on May 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Exactly one week after the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, more than 50 hotels dimmed their lights on the strip…

From Youtube:

“The lights of the famous Las Vegas Strip were dimmed Sunday to honor the 58 lives lost at the Route 91 Harvest festival. “You look at everything different,” Eric Shultz told KTNV. “You walk down the strip and it’s just different.” At the same time of night when shots first rang out exactly one week earlier, the normally dazzling signs of Sin City became a dark reminder of the terror that rained down from Mandalay Bay’s 32nd floor.”

#vegasstrong

