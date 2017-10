Following an immensely popular response from last year, Baileys is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Liqueur.

Delish describes the flavor as “cinnamon, baking spices, brown sugar, maple, and pumpkin with additional hints of vanilla and coffee.”

The ultimate way to get white girl wasted. Not that I would know from last year… A post shared by @candyhunting on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The product flew off shelves last year, selling out within three months. The product is only back for a limited time, so make sure you head to the grocery store by November to get a bottle (or two).