Dancing With The Stars Update: 10-10-17 [VIDEO]

Last night was the send-home episode. The second-lowest number of votes from last week’s episode, and last night’s show, went to Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, so they’re safe for another week. The lowest number of votes went to Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess. The duo received 21 points last week, and just 23 last night, out of a possible 30 points each night. 44 out of 60 was at the bottom, and the former NBA player/coach went home.

Here’s what their dance last night was (Jazz routine to Curtis Mayfield’s “Move On Up”):



And the week before it was a Cha-Cha-Cha to the theme from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”:



And this is just a beautiful moment, and totally worth a mention from last night. Victoria Arlen, former paralympian turned ESPN reporter, tells her story about growing up with two rare neurological conditions, resulting in constant seizures and life in a wheelchair. She wound up regaining her life and learning how to walk again, and now dance. She starts the dance in the wheelchair and finishes the Foxtrot very emotionally, breaking into tears once she finishes:



