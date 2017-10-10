Gigi Hadid’s First Makeup Release Coming Soon

By Darik
Filed Under: beauty, Gigi Hadid, Makeup, maybelline, model, Supermodel
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)

Gigi Hadid has teamed up with Maybelline to bring us her first ever makeup line.

There hasn’t been too much revealed about what products will be released, but Maybelline has been hinting at possible items on their Instagram.

#gigixmaybelline

A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on

From the promos that Maybelline has released, Nylon speculates that we can at least expect “a nude gloss, a peachy blush, and a warm-toned red lipstick.” Maybelline also created a website for Hadid’s release, which you can check out by clicking here. You can sign up to be notified when the collab drops.

A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline 🦋💄✨

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live