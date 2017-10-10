Gigi Hadid’s First Makeup Release Coming Soon

Gigi Hadid has teamed up with Maybelline to bring us her first ever makeup line.

There hasn’t been too much revealed about what products will be released, but Maybelline has been hinting at possible items on their Instagram.

#gigixmaybelline A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

From the promos that Maybelline has released, Nylon speculates that we can at least expect “a nude gloss, a peachy blush, and a warm-toned red lipstick.” Maybelline also created a website for Hadid’s release, which you can check out by clicking here. You can sign up to be notified when the collab drops.