Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Separating From Him

By Darik
Filed Under: Harvey Weinstein, Relationships
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Georgina Chapman, Marchesa designer and wife of Harvey Weinstein, released in a statement that she will be leaving him amidst all the sexual assault allegations that have emerged.

The two married in 2007 and have two children together.

She said in her statement to People Magazine:

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live