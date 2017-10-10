Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Separating From Him

Georgina Chapman, Marchesa designer and wife of Harvey Weinstein, released in a statement that she will be leaving him amidst all the sexual assault allegations that have emerged.
The two married in 2007 and have two children together.
She said in her statement to People Magazine:
“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”