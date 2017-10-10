Help The Napa County Fire Relief Efforts Here

The Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) has mobilized its Disaster Relief Fund to help those affected by the Napa County Fires that began on October 8th.

In collaboration with Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) the two agencies will work together to asses urgent needs, identify short term gaps and further information that will help long-term recovery efforts for the community.

The Governor has declared a state of emergency for the fires in Napa County, to help, you can make a tax-deductible contribution in any amount of your choosing here.

The Fund was created in response to the South Napa Earthquake in 2014 and ultimately helped provide services to over 12,000 earthquake victims.

