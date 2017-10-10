How Would You Feel About A Chipotle Style Pasta Joint?

I am a pasta lover, I could eat pasta all day everyday. Giada De Laurentiis is thinking about creating something I would have never even dreamed of, a fast casual pasta joint. You know, like Chipotle style.

She said it’s in the very early stages so don’t expect this to start popping up next month, but even if there’s hope of such a fabulous thing existing, I’m happy. In an interview with POPSUGAR she said,

“I’ve learned from having a restaurant in Vegas that people love pasta and they love pasta at all different price points, to be honest.”

She’s hosting a pop up dinner in New York to test this idea out and see how people respond to it. Ticket holders to this October 15th event will get to try two different types of pasta. The options are, rigatoni with pork ragu or fusilli with jumbo shrimp and they will mimic her fast-casual restaurant concept. If she receives good feedback, she will do more of these pop ups all around the country. She did say that if she starts this chain, it will likely pop up first in the midwest.