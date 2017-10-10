IKEA Launched A Pet Furniture Collection [PICS]

Awhile back I read that IKEA had sent this animal shelter that needed supplies some of their doll beds. Those doll beds ended up being used as cat beds and it was adorable. I actually made a special trip to IKEA when I read about this to get a doll bed for my cat because I’m crazy.

That whole thing must have sparked an idea with the IKEA execs because they have rolled out an entire line just for your furry friends and I’m obsessed. The line is called “lurvig” which is a Swedish word for “hairy” and you can get an array of things from dog and cat beds to scratching posts and tunnels. The line is already being rolled out in stores all over the U.S.

See some of the adorable items for sale (and some adorable pets using said items) HERE.

SOURCE: BORED PANDA