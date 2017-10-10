Miley Cyrus and Her Tongue Star in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Preview

By Annie Reuter

After wrapping her week-long residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus headed over to The Late Late Show with James Corden to join the host for Carpool Karaoke.

In a 30-second preview clip for tonight’s sketch, Corden makes a perceptive comment about Cyrus. “Your tongue makes less of an appearance today than it used to,” he jokes. Of course, Cyrus reacts by sticking out her tongue and Corden puts it to good use.

“That is a long tongue. Keep it there,” he says as he finds some stamps for Cyrus to lick.

Then, the two launch into song, belting Cyrus’ 2009 hit “Party in the USA.”

Watch the entertaining preview below: