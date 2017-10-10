Napa Valley Wine Train Hosting ‘Santa Trains’ This Holiday Season

The Napa Valley Wine Train is bringing back its Santa Trains this year. The great news is that the once 21+ experience is now going to be family friendly. Not to mention, it’s happening for a good cause: The Napa Valley Wine Train teamed up with Ticket to Dream Foundation to give hundreds of foster children the opportunity to ride on the train for free.

The event, which begins Nov. 18, is “an interactive musical adventure in an elegant, nostalgic setting.” Kids will get to ride up to the “North Pole” while helping Santa and his elves and will receive a Jolly Bear ornament at the end of the trip, as well.

The ride will be like a real-life Polar Express, complete with all the holiday comforts like hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies.

In a press release, Scott Goldie, co-CEO and partner of the Napa Valley Wine Train, said:

“The Santa Train is a special experience that allows children and families to enjoy the holiday season together in a unique way. We’re thrilled to add more interactive features to this iconic journey and invite local foster children to join us through our partnership with Ticket to Dream Foundation.”

According to Delish, the Santa Trains will be operating up until Dec. 29, but will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CLICK HERE for more information on their website and to book tickets.